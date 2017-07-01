A group of Advanced Individual Training Soldiers from Joint Base San Antonio cheer on the East versus the West at the San Antonio Alamodome during the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. The All-American Bowl is the nation’s premier high school football game, which was played Jan. 7. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. James Lefty Larimer, 367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 00:49
|Photo ID:
|3089201
|VIRIN:
|170107-A-OT885-002
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl [Image 1 of 6], by SPC James Larimer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Army All-American Bowl showcases nation's top talent
LEAVE A COMMENT