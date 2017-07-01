A group of Advanced Individual Training Soldiers from Joint Base San Antonio cheer on the East versus the West at the San Antonio Alamodome during the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. The All-American Bowl is the nation’s premier high school football game, which was played Jan. 7. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. James Lefty Larimer, 367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2017 Date Posted: 01.08.2017 00:49 Photo ID: 3089201 VIRIN: 170107-A-OT885-002 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.6 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl [Image 1 of 6], by SPC James Larimer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.