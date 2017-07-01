(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl [Image 3 of 6]

    2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Spc. James Larimer 

    367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A group of Advanced Individual Training Soldiers from Joint Base San Antonio cheer on the East versus the West at the San Antonio Alamodome during the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. The All-American Bowl is the nation’s premier high school football game, which was played Jan. 7. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. James Lefty Larimer, 367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 00:49
    Photo ID: 3089201
    VIRIN: 170107-A-OT885-002
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl [Image 1 of 6], by SPC James Larimer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Army All-American Bowl showcases nation's top talent

