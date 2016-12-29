Tribal members tour Curation Center

Members of the Colorado River Indian Tribes pose with Natural Resources and Environment Affairs staff after touring the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Archeology and Paleontology Curation Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Dec. 29, 2016. The group, from Parker, Ariz., visited the center as part of a library field trip. (Official Marine Corps photo by Kelly O'Sullivan/Released)

