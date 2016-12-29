(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tribal members tour Curation Center [Image 5 of 17]

    Tribal members tour Curation Center

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Several young members of the Colorado River Indian Tribes pose for photos during a tour of the Archeology and Paleontology Curation Center aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Dec. 29, 2016. The group, from Parker, Ariz., toured the facility as part of a library field trip. (Official Marine Corps photo by Kelly O'Sullivan/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 14:37
    Photo ID: 3086142
    VIRIN: 161229-M-ZZ999-769
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 9.66 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tribal members tour Curation Center [Image 1 of 17], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Tribal members tour Curation Center
    Tribal members tour Curation Center
    Tribal members tour Curation Center
    Tribal members tour Curation Center
    Tribal members tour Curation Center
    Tribal members tour Curation Center
    Tribal members tour Curation Center
    Tribal members tour Curation Center
    Tribal members tour Curation Center
    Tribal members tour Curation Center
    Tribal members tour Curation Center
    Tribal members tour Curation Center
    Tribal members tour Curation Center
    Tribal members tour Curation Center
    Tribal members tour Curation Center
    Tribal members tour Curation Center
    Tribal members tour Curation Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tribal members tour Curation Center

    TAGS

    Combat Center
    29 Palms
    MCAGCC
    Twentynine Palms
    Marines
    Curation Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT