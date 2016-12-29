Nick Zeyouma of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Tribal Historic Preservation Office talks about petroglyphs found aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, with Charlene Keck, collections manager, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs, Dec. 29, 2016, during a tour of the installation's Archeology and Paleontology Curation Center. The facility houses artifacts collected throughout the installation, as well as displays of cultural resource areas likes the Foxtrot Petroglyphs Site. (Official Marine Corps photo by Kelly O'Sullivan/Released)
|12.29.2016
|01.05.2017 14:37
|3086152
|161229-M-ZZ999-817
|5616x3744
|7.7 MB
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|0
|0
|0
Tribal members tour Curation Center
