    Tribal members tour Curation Center

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Story and photos by Kelly O’Sullivan

    Fourteen members of the Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) based in Parker, Ariz., visited the Combat Center Archeology and Paleontology Curation Center as part of a CRIT Library field trip Dec. 29, 2016. After a greeting and introduction to the installation’s environmental and cultural preservation programs by Lt. Col. Timothy Pochop, director, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs (NREA), the group was introduced to the Combat Center’s resident ambassador desert tortoises, Thelma and Louise, in the Curation Center’s tortoise garden. It was the first time many of the visitors had seen a tortoise up close. “They’re very heavy,” Patience Laycock, 9, observed after holding Louise. Nora Hotch, biological sciences technician, NREA, who gave the group a quick lesson in desert tortoise habitat and behavior, confirmed the two were heavier than usual, noting they most likely took advantage of recent rains to hydrate. After their session with the tortoises and tour of the Curation Center’s various gardens, the group toured the facility’s display room and archives with Charlene Keck, collections manager and D’Anne Albers, cultural resources specialist, NREA.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tribal members tour Curation Center, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Combat Center
    29 Palms
    MCAGCC
    Twentynine Palms
    Marines
    Curation Center

