(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    82nd ADSB prepares for Air Assault school [Image 8 of 8]

    82nd ADSB prepares for Air Assault school

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Schroeder 

    82nd Sustainment Brigade

    Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division and Fort Bragg watch as an air assault instructor explains the vault obstacle before tackling the air assault school obstacle course on Fort Bragg, N.C., January 4, 2017. Air Assault teaches Paratroopes and Soldiers how to use rotary wing assets to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Schroeder, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 13:36
    Photo ID: 3085935
    VIRIN: 170104-A-UG106-046
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd ADSB prepares for Air Assault school [Image 1 of 8], by SGT Daniel Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    82nd ADSB prepares for Air Assault school
    82nd ADSB prepares for Air Assault school
    82nd ADSB prepares for Air Assault school
    82nd ADSB prepares for Air Assault school
    82nd ADSB prepares for Air Assault school
    82nd ADSB prepares for Air Assault school
    82nd ADSB prepares for Air Assault school
    82nd ADSB prepares for Air Assault school

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    82nd ADSB Paratroopers prepare for Air Assault school

    TAGS

    Soldier
    82nd Airborne Division
    North Carolina
    paratroopers
    obstacle course
    America
    certification
    legacy
    history
    support
    military
    Air Assault
    U.S. Army
    Fort Bragg
    United States Army
    #Airborne
    All American
    Army
    training
    N.C.
    82nd Sustainment Brigade
    Providers
    82nd Special Troops Battalion
    military training
    189th CSSB
    189th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
    2016
    #ATW
    Ft. Bragg
    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade
    82nd AA
    America's Guard of Honor
    Red Beret
    82nd STB
    28310
    82nd ADSB
    military classes

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT