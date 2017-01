82nd ADSB prepares for Air Assault school

Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division and Fort Bragg watch as an air assault instructor explains the vault obstacle before tackling the air assault school obstacle course on Fort Bragg, N.C., January 4, 2017. Air Assault teaches Paratroopes and Soldiers how to use rotary wing assets to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Schroeder, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, Released)

