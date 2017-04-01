Pvt. Adam Klover, a rigger assigned to the 151st Division Aerial Delivery Company, 189th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion "Superchargers," reaches the top of the tough one obstacle as he begins the air assault school obstacle course on Fort Bragg, N.C., January 4, 2017. Air Assault teaches Paratroopes and Soldiers how to use rotary wing assets to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Schroeder, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2017 Date Posted: 01.05.2017 13:36 Photo ID: 3085938 VIRIN: 170104-A-UG106-084 Resolution: 4504x2807 Size: 2.11 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 82nd ADSB prepares for Air Assault school [Image 1 of 8], by SGT Daniel Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.