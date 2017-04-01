82nd ADSB prepares for Air Assault school

Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade put their mental and physical agility to the test along with fellow Paratroopers and Soldiers from Fort Bragg as they tackle the obstacle course before going to air assault school January 4, 2017. Air Assault teaches Paratroopes and Soldiers how to use rotary wing assets to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Schroeder, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, Released)

