82nd ADSB prepares for Air Assault school

Pvt. Adam Klover, a rigger assigned to the 151st Division Aerial Delivery Company, 189th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion "Superchargers," moves through the damp sand for the low crawl obstacle as he tackles the air assault school obstacle course on Fort Bragg, N.C., January 4, 2017. Air Assault teaches Paratroopes and Soldiers how to use rotary wing assets to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Schroeder, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, Released)

