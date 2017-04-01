82nd ADSB prepares for Air Assault school

Pfc. Bailey Westbrook, an orderly room clerk assigned to 249th Composite Supply Company, 189th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion "Superchargers," begins the high step obstacle as he tackles the air assault school obstacle course on Fort Bragg, N.C., January 4, 2017. Air Assault teaches Paratroopes and Soldiers how to use rotary wing assets to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Schroeder, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, Released)

