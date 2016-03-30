Airman 1st Class Emerson Peacock, a military satellite communications technician with the 6th Communications Squadron, hammers a stake into the ground, March 30, 2016, at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. Once the ground stake has been placed, the ground stake antenna can be set up. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariette Adams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2016 Date Posted: 01.03.2017 09:39 Photo ID: 3083529 VIRIN: 160330-F-GH858-999 Resolution: 2458x3694 Size: 6.1 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keeping up communication [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Mariette Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.