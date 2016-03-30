Airman 1st Class Garrett Lucas, a military satellite communications technician with the 6th communications squadron (CS), left, and Senior Airman Joshua Jeske, a military satellite communications supervisor with the 6th CS, right, set up a telescopic mast, March 30, 2016, at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. The antenna provides communication for local distances of roughly 30 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariette Adams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2016 Date Posted: 01.03.2017 09:40 Photo ID: 3083519 VIRIN: 160330-F-GH858-994 Resolution: 3304x2198 Size: 4.49 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keeping up communication [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Mariette Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.