Military satellite communications technicians assigned to the 6th Communications Squadron set up essential antennas, March 30, 2016, at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. The antennas provide ground-to-ground and ground-to-air communications in the case of emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariette Adams)
|03.30.2016
|01.03.2017 09:39
|3083528
|160330-F-GH858-997
|9000x3600
|2.57 MB
|TAMPA, FL, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Keeping up communication [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Mariette Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
