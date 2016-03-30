Military satellite communications technicians assigned to the 6th Communications Squadron practice setting up antennas, March 30, 2016, at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. The Airmen frequently practice setting up essential antennas to prepare for emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariette Adams)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 09:39
|Photo ID:
|3083522
|VIRIN:
|160330-F-GH858-995
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|6.08 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Keeping up communication [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Mariette Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT