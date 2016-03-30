Military satellite communications technicians assigned to the 6th Communications Squadron practice setting up antennas, March 30, 2016, at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. The Airmen frequently practice setting up essential antennas to prepare for emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariette Adams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2016 Date Posted: 01.03.2017 09:39 Photo ID: 3083522 VIRIN: 160330-F-GH858-995 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 6.08 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keeping up communication [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Mariette Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.