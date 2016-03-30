Airman 1st Class Matthew Larkins, a military satellite communications technician with the 6th Communications Squadron, assembles antenna segments for a ground stake antenna, March 30, 2016, at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. The antenna radiates a signal for high frequency communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariette Adams)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 09:39
|Photo ID:
|3083513
|VIRIN:
|160330-F-GH858-991
|Resolution:
|3150x2249
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Keeping up communication [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Mariette Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT