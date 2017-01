160911-F-RP072-007

Mike Pulley, who helps build homes for veterans, watches fireworks with his daughters Stella, 5, and Izzy, 10 at Art Hill in Forest Park, St. Louis, MO. The 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks were remembered through the installment of 7,021 flags. Each flag has a photograph and a dog tag of a fallen member who lost their life while fighting the wars since Sept. 11.

