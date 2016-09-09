Spectators look over a wall at Art Hill in Forest Park, St. Louis, MO. The 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks were remembered through the installment of 7,021 flags. Each flag has a photograph and a dog tag of a fallen member who lost their life while fighting the wars since Sept. 11.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 23:15
|Photo ID:
|3082662
|VIRIN:
|160911-F-RP072-004
|Resolution:
|960x635
|Size:
|27.11 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 160911-F-RP072-004 [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Jodi Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
