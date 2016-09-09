(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    160911-F-RP072-004 [Image 4 of 9]

    160911-F-RP072-004

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jodi Martinez 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Spectators look over a wall at Art Hill in Forest Park, St. Louis, MO. The 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks were remembered through the installment of 7,021 flags. Each flag has a photograph and a dog tag of a fallen member who lost their life while fighting the wars since Sept. 11.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 23:15
    Photo ID: 3082662
    VIRIN: 160911-F-RP072-004
    Resolution: 960x635
    Size: 27.11 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160911-F-RP072-004 [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Jodi Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    160911-F-RP072-007
    160911-F-RP072-006
    160911-F-RP072-005
    160911-F-RP072-004
    160911-F-RP072-003
    160911-F-RP072-002
    160911-F-RP072-001
    Scott AFB honors Pfc. Tyler Iubelt
    161209-F-OH119-035

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Memorial
    9/11
    Art Hill

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT