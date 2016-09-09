160911-F-RP072-004

Spectators look over a wall at Art Hill in Forest Park, St. Louis, MO. The 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks were remembered through the installment of 7,021 flags. Each flag has a photograph and a dog tag of a fallen member who lost their life while fighting the wars since Sept. 11.

