Scott AFB honors Pfc. Tyler Iubelt

The family of Pfc. Tyler Iubelt react to seeing his coffin during a dignified transfer ceremony 21 Nov., 2016, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Iubelt passed away on 12 Nov. while deployed to Bagram, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)

