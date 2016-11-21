(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Scott AFB honors Pfc. Tyler Iubelt [Image 8 of 9]

    Scott AFB honors Pfc. Tyler Iubelt

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    The family of Pfc. Tyler Iubelt react to seeing his coffin during a dignified transfer ceremony 21 Nov., 2016, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Iubelt passed away on 12 Nov. while deployed to Bagram, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 23:15
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scott AFB honors Pfc. Tyler Iubelt [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Clayton Lenhardt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

