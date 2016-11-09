160911-F-RP072-003

Master Sgt. Christine Ahlbrand, 126th Medical Group, sits in a sea of flags at Art Hill in Forest Park, St. Louis, MO. The 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks were remembered through the installment of 7,021 flags. Each flag has a photograph and a dog tag of a fallen member who lost their life while fighting the wars since Sept. 11.
