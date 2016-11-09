(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    160911-F-RP072-001 [Image 7 of 9]

    160911-F-RP072-001

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jodi Martinez 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    American flags cast shadows on the wall that a boy dangles his feet over to observe Art Hill in Forest Park, St. Louis, MO. The 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks were remembered through the installment of 7,021 flags. Each flag has a photograph and a dog tag of a fallen member who lost their life while fighting the wars since Sept. 11.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016
    Photo ID: 3082658
    VIRIN: 160911-F-RP072-001
    Resolution: 960x640
    Size: 145.93 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160911-F-RP072-001 [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Jodi Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Sept. 11
    9/11 Memorial
    Remembering

    • LEAVE A COMMENT