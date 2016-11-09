160911-F-RP072-001

American flags cast shadows on the wall that a boy dangles his feet over to observe Art Hill in Forest Park, St. Louis, MO. The 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks were remembered through the installment of 7,021 flags. Each flag has a photograph and a dog tag of a fallen member who lost their life while fighting the wars since Sept. 11.

