Marines Attend the TaxSlayer Bowl

U.S. Marines with the Parris Island Marine Band perform at the TaxSlayer Bowl, on Dec. 31, 2016, at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The Parris Island Marine Band performs for the fans of Georgia Tech and the University of Kentucky. (U.S> Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack A. E. Rigsby/Released)

