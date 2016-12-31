Sergeant Daniel J. Rhodes a recruiter with Recruiting Sub Station Yulee, Permanent Contact Station Waycross, leads a platoon of future Marines, on Dec. 31, 2016, at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The future Marines swore in before the Georgia Tech versus the University of Kentucky at the TaxSlayer Bowl. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack A. E. Rigsby/Released)

Date Taken: 12.31.2016
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
This work, Marines Attend the TaxSlayer Bowl [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Jack Rigsby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.