(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines Attend the TaxSlayer Bowl [Image 3 of 7]

    Marines Attend the TaxSlayer Bowl

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Rigsby 

    6th Marine Corps District

    Sergeant Daniel J. Rhodes a recruiter with Recruiting Sub Station Yulee, Permanent Contact Station Waycross, leads a platoon of future Marines, on Dec. 31, 2016, at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The future Marines swore in before the Georgia Tech versus the University of Kentucky at the TaxSlayer Bowl. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack A. E. Rigsby/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 18:40
    Photo ID: 3082440
    VIRIN: 161231-M-CR240-0002
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Attend the TaxSlayer Bowl [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Jack Rigsby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Marines Attend the TaxSlayer Bowl
    Marines Attend the TaxSlayer Bowl
    Marines Attend the TaxSlayer Bowl
    Marines Attend the TaxSlayer Bowl
    Marines Attend the TaxSlayer Bowl
    Marines Attend the TaxSlayer Bowl
    Marines Attend the TaxSlayer Bowl

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marines
    Marine Band
    Parris Island Marine Band
    future Marines
    Marine Recruiters

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT