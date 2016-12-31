Lieutenant General Ronald L. Bailey, Deputy Commandant of Plans, Policies, and Operations, Headquarters Marine Corps, observes The TaxSlayer Bowl game, on Dec. 31, 2016, at the EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The Tax Slayer Bowl Featured the University of Kentucky and Georgia Tech. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack A. E. Rigsby/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 18:40
|Photo ID:
|3082435
|VIRIN:
|161231-M-CR240-0011
|Resolution:
|3840x2560
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines Attend the TaxSlayer Bowl [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Jack Rigsby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT