Future Marines participated in the pull up challenge monitored by Marines, on Dec. 31, 2016, at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The pull up challenge took place during the TaxSlayer Bowl in front of Georgia Tech and the University of Kentucky fans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack A. E. Rigsby/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2016 Date Posted: 12.31.2016 18:40 Photo ID: 3082432 VIRIN: 161231-M-CR240-0022 Resolution: 3840x2560 Size: 2.9 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines Attend the TaxSlayer Bowl [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Jack Rigsby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.