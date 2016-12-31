U.S. Marines with the Parris Island Marine Band perform during the halftime show, on Dec. 31, 2016, at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The Parris Island Marine band performed with high school band students from across the country during the Tax Slayer Bowl. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack A. E. Rigsby/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2016 Date Posted: 12.31.2016 18:40 Photo ID: 3082437 VIRIN: 161231-M-CR240-0013 Resolution: 3840x2560 Size: 4.98 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines Attend the TaxSlayer Bowl [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Jack Rigsby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.