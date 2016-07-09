Col. April Vogel, left, the commander of the 6th Air Mobility Wing, is presented a flag from Tech. Sgt. Bajame Kirby, the NCO in charge of the MacDill Base Honor Guard assigned to the 6th Force Support Squadron, during an active-duty full-honors funeral demonstration at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 6, 2016. During a military funeral, the next of kin is presented the folded American flag.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 17:52
|Photo ID:
|3082429
|VIRIN:
|160907-F-GH858-098
|Resolution:
|3027x2014
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructors train MacDill base honor guard team [Image 1 of 13], by A1C Mariette Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT