Base honor guardsmen perform an active-duty full-honors funeral demonstration at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 6, 2016. After a week and a half of training with U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Mobile Training Team instructors, base honor guardsmen performed active-duty full-honors funeral demonstration showcasing their training.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 17:53
|Photo ID:
|3082426
|VIRIN:
|160907-F-GH858-067
|Resolution:
|3859x2568
|Size:
|7.12 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructors train MacDill base honor guard team [Image 1 of 13], by A1C Mariette Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
