    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructors train MacDill base honor guard team [Image 3 of 13]

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructors train MacDill base honor guard team

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mariette Adams 

    6th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Base honor guardsmen perform an active-duty full-honors funeral demonstration at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 6, 2016. After a week and a half of training with U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Mobile Training Team instructors, base honor guardsmen performed active-duty full-honors funeral demonstration showcasing their training.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructors train MacDill base honor guard team [Image 1 of 13], by A1C Mariette Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

