U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructors train MacDill base honor guard team

A base honor guardsman dresses the flag during an active-duty full-honors funeral demonstration at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 6, 2016. The flag is dressed to ensure that the flag is properly folded after a ceremonial folding.

