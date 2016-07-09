A base honor guardsman dresses the flag during an active-duty full-honors funeral demonstration at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 6, 2016. The flag is dressed to ensure that the flag is properly folded after a ceremonial folding.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 17:39
|Photo ID:
|3082427
|VIRIN:
|160907-F-GH858-085
|Resolution:
|2937x2010
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructors train MacDill base honor guard team [Image 1 of 13], by A1C Mariette Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
