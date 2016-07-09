(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructors train MacDill base honor guard team [Image 4 of 13]

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructors train MacDill base honor guard team

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mariette Adams 

    6th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Base honor guardsmen practice pallbearer duties during an active-duty full-honors funeral demonstration at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 6, 2016. During the week and a half of training, the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Mobile Training Team instructed base honor guardsmen from MacDill and surrounding areas on various duties to include flag folding, presentation of the colors, firing party and pallbearing.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 17:39
    Photo ID: 3082423
    VIRIN: 160907-F-GH858-044
    Resolution: 3780x2515
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructors train MacDill base honor guard team [Image 1 of 13], by A1C Mariette Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MacDill Air Force Base

