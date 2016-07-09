Base honor guardsmen practice pallbearer duties during an active-duty full-honors funeral demonstration at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 6, 2016. During the week and a half of training, the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Mobile Training Team instructed base honor guardsmen from MacDill and surrounding areas on various duties to include flag folding, presentation of the colors, firing party and pallbearing.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2016 Date Posted: 12.31.2016 17:39 Photo ID: 3082423 VIRIN: 160907-F-GH858-044 Resolution: 3780x2515 Size: 5.05 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructors train MacDill base honor guard team [Image 1 of 13], by A1C Mariette Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.