Base honor guardsmen practice pallbearer duties during an active-duty full-honors funeral demonstration at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 6, 2016. During the week and a half of training, the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Mobile Training Team instructed base honor guardsmen from MacDill and surrounding areas on various duties to include flag folding, presentation of the colors, firing party and pallbearing.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 17:39
|Photo ID:
|3082423
|VIRIN:
|160907-F-GH858-044
|Resolution:
|3780x2515
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructors train MacDill base honor guard team [Image 1 of 13], by A1C Mariette Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT