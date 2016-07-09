(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructors train MacDill base honor guard team [Image 5 of 13]

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructors train MacDill base honor guard team

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mariette Adams 

    6th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Base honor guardsmen practice pallbearer duties during an active-duty full-honors funeral demonstration at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 6, 2016. During the training with U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Mobile Training Team, base honor guardsmen from MacDill and surrounding areas received step-by-step instruction, followed by hands-on practice and finished with an active-duty full honors funeral demonstration.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 17:53
    Photo ID: 3082421
    VIRIN: 160907-F-GH858-025
    Resolution: 2402x3448
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard instructors train MacDill base honor guard team [Image 1 of 13], by A1C Mariette Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MacDill Air Force Base

