(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Working like a Dog [Image 1 of 4]

    Working like a Dog

    KOSOVO

    12.31.2016

    Photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    Spc. Daniel Clemente, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East Task Force Medical, Military Working Dog Sgt. Leo, with the 131st Military Working Dog Detachment, and his handler Spc. Warren Bolden demonstrate to KFOR medics the important role played by military working dogs when subduing a suspect on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Dec. 31. The medics learned basic canine first aid, the history of military working dogs, and witnessed a first-hand demonstration of Leo at work. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 15:10
    Photo ID: 3082362
    VIRIN: 161231-A-YS961-833
    Resolution: 3081x4622
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Working like a Dog [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Working like a Dog
    Training gets Ruff
    Training with MWDs
    Canine First Aid

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    military working dogs
    first aid
    bondsteel
    soldiers
    Kosovo
    army
    military police
    task force med
    viper medics
    kfor22
    20th public affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT