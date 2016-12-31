Working like a Dog

Spc. Daniel Clemente, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East Task Force Medical, Military Working Dog Sgt. Leo, with the 131st Military Working Dog Detachment, and his handler Spc. Warren Bolden demonstrate to KFOR medics the important role played by military working dogs when subduing a suspect on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Dec. 31. The medics learned basic canine first aid, the history of military working dogs, and witnessed a first-hand demonstration of Leo at work. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

