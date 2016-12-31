(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Canine First Aid [Image 4 of 4]

    Canine First Aid

    KOSOVO

    12.31.2016

    Photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    Cpt. Anna Schultz, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East Task Force Medical, and Military Working Dog Sgt. Leo, with the 131st Military Working Dog Detachment, demonstrate basic canine first aid skills on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Dec. 31. Military Working Dogs can be trained to detect anything from diseases to improvised explosive devices and must be at least 95 percent accurate in order to be qualified. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 15:12
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canine First Aid [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Working like a Dog
    Training gets Ruff
    Training with MWDs
    Canine First Aid

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    military working dogs
    first aid
    bondsteel
    soldiers
    Kosovo
    army
    military police
    task force med
    viper medics
    kfor22
    20th public affairs

    OPTIONS

    • LEAVE A COMMENT