Cpt. Anna Schultz, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East Task Force Medical, and Military Working Dog Sgt. Leo, with the 131st Military Working Dog Detachment, demonstrate basic canine first aid skills on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Dec. 31. Military Working Dogs can be trained to detect anything from diseases to improvised explosive devices and must be at least 95 percent accurate in order to be qualified. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2016 Date Posted: 12.31.2016 15:12 Photo ID: 3082355 VIRIN: 161231-A-YS961-649 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 8.64 MB Location: ZZ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Canine First Aid [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.