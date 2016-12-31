Cpt. Anna Schultz, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East Task Force Medical, and Military Working Dog Sgt. Leo, with the 131st Military Working Dog Detachment, demonstrate basic canine first aid skills on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Dec. 31. Military Working Dogs can be trained to detect anything from diseases to improvised explosive devices and must be at least 95 percent accurate in order to be qualified. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 15:12
|Photo ID:
|3082355
|VIRIN:
|161231-A-YS961-649
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|8.64 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Canine First Aid [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT