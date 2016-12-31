Training with MWDs

Military Working Dog Sgt. Leo, with the 131st Military Working Dog Detachment, and 1st Lt. Claire Simpson, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East Task Force Medical, demonstrate how Leo is able to detain a fleeing suspect on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Dec. 31. Military Working Dogs can be trained to detect anything from diseases to improvised explosive devices and must be at least 95 percent accurate in order to be qualified. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

