Training gets Ruff

Military Working Dog Sgt. Leo, with the 131st Military Working Dog Detachment, and his handler Spc. Warren Bolden demonstrate on 1st Lt. Claire Simpson, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East Task Force Medical, Leo’s knowledge of attack commands on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Dec. 31. Military Working Dog handlers must build bonds of trust and mutual respect with the dogs they train, just as they would with fellow human Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

