Gen. David L. Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, speaks with Schriever Airmen during his visit at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Airmen from a multitude of squadrons gathered for discussion with Goldfein. (U.S. Air Force photo/Christopher DeWitt)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 18:52
|Photo ID:
|3082065
|VIRIN:
|161220-F-JY173-008
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CSAF Visits Schriever [Image 1 of 5], by Christopher Dewitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT