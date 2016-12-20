(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CSAF Visits Schriever [Image 3 of 5]

    CSAF Visits Schriever

    CO, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Christopher Dewitt 

    50th Space Wing

    Gen. David L. Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, speaks with Schriever Airmen during his visit at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Airmen from a multitude of squadrons gathered for discussion with Goldfein. (U.S. Air Force photo/Christopher DeWitt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 18:52
    Photo ID: 3082065
    VIRIN: 161220-F-JY173-008
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF Visits Schriever [Image 1 of 5], by Christopher Dewitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    CSAF Visits Schriever
    CSAF Visits Schriever
    CSAF Visits Schriever
    Leaders Serve Holiday Meal
    Schrievr celebrates tree lighting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CSAF
    Air Force
    Colorado
    Goldfein
    Schriever AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT