    Leaders Serve Holiday Meal [Image 4 of 5]

    Leaders Serve Holiday Meal

    SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2016

    Photo by Dennis Rogers 

    50th Space Wing

    Master Sgt. Chad Peterson, 4th Space Operations Squadron first sergeant, serves lunch to Airmen during the leaders serving holiday meal event at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. The event helps link base leadership to Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dennis Rogers.)

    IMAGE INFO

