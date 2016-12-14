Master Sgt. Chad Peterson, 4th Space Operations Squadron first sergeant, serves lunch to Airmen during the leaders serving holiday meal event at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. The event helps link base leadership to Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dennis Rogers.)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 18:52
|Photo ID:
|3082063
|VIRIN:
|161214-F-WR604-003
|Resolution:
|2897x1931
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US
This work, Leaders Serve Holiday Meal [Image 1 of 5], by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
