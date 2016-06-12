(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Schrievr celebrates tree lighting [Image 5 of 5]

    Schrievr celebrates tree lighting

    SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2016

    Photo by Dennis Rogers 

    50th Space Wing

    Erica and Silas Roberts, 50th Space Wing deployed family, and Col. Anthony Mastalir, 50 SW vice commander, celebrate after the countdown of the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. Family and friends gathered together to see the lights, Santa and hear carols. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dennis Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 18:52
    Photo ID: 3082062
    VIRIN: 161206-F-WR604-003
    Resolution: 3680x2453
    Size: 893.33 KB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Schrievr celebrates tree lighting [Image 1 of 5], by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Rogers
    Christmas Tree lighting
    Schriever AFB
    50th Space Wing

