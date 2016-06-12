Schrievr celebrates tree lighting

Erica and Silas Roberts, 50th Space Wing deployed family, and Col. Anthony Mastalir, 50 SW vice commander, celebrate after the countdown of the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. Family and friends gathered together to see the lights, Santa and hear carols. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dennis Rogers)

