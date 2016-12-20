CSAF Visits Schriever

Gen. David L. Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, listens to 1st Lt. Mark Skinner, 2nd Space Operations Squadron GPS mission commander, explain current 2 SOPS activities during his visit at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Goldfein toured various squadrons across the base during his visit, receiving in-person briefings and engaging with Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo/Christopher DeWitt)

