Gen. David L. Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, listens to 1st Lt. Mark Skinner, 2nd Space Operations Squadron GPS mission commander, explain current 2 SOPS activities during his visit at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Goldfein toured various squadrons across the base during his visit, receiving in-person briefings and engaging with Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo/Christopher DeWitt)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 18:52
|Location:
|US
This work, CSAF Visits Schriever [Image 1 of 5], by Christopher Dewitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
