Delaware Sen. Tom Carper visits Dover AFB

Senior Airman John Weaver, 436th Maintenance Squadron aerospace maintenance journeyman, talks with Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., in the C-5 Isochronal Inspection Dock, Nov. 28, 2016, on Dover Air Force Base, Del. Weaver explained to Carper how aircraft maintainers use the point of use electronic consolidated tool kit and the advantages of having commonly used tools located near the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

