    Delaware Sen. Tom Carper visits Dover AFB [Image 1 of 5]

    Delaware Sen. Tom Carper visits Dover AFB

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2016

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman John Weaver, 436th Maintenance Squadron aerospace maintenance journeyman, talks with Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., in the C-5 Isochronal Inspection Dock, Nov. 28, 2016, on Dover Air Force Base, Del. Weaver explained to Carper how aircraft maintainers use the point of use electronic consolidated tool kit and the advantages of having commonly used tools located near the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 14:46
    Photo ID: 3081889
    VIRIN: 161128-F-BO262-1035
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delaware Sen. Tom Carper visits Dover AFB [Image 1 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

