Mexican_American War remains arrive in U.S. for DT at DAFB

In a Repatriation of Remains event, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations personnel and a U.S. Army carry team transfer the remains of U.S. Army Soldiers from a C-12 aircraft during a dignified transfer Sept. 28, 2016, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Thirteen sets of remains believed to be of Soldiers who died during the Battle of Monterrey, Mexico in 1846 during the Mexican-American War, were returned to the U.S. for forensic processing by Armed Forces Medical Examiner System. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

