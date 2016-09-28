(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mexican_American War remains arrive in U.S. for DT at DAFB

    Mexican_American War remains arrive in U.S. for DT at DAFB

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2016

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing

    In a Repatriation of Remains event, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations personnel and a U.S. Army carry team transfer the remains of U.S. Army Soldiers from a C-12 aircraft during a dignified transfer Sept. 28, 2016, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Thirteen sets of remains believed to be of Soldiers who died during the Battle of Monterrey, Mexico in 1846 during the Mexican-American War, were returned to the U.S. for forensic processing by Armed Forces Medical Examiner System. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 14:46
    Photo ID: 3081886
    VIRIN: 160928-F-BO262-1108
    Resolution: 3379x2248
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mexican_American War remains arrive in U.S. for DT at DAFB [Image 1 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

