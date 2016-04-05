(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Snapshot: Folded Flag 2016 tests Team Dover's capabilities [Image 5 of 5]

    Snapshot: Folded Flag 2016 tests Team Dover's capabilities

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2016

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing

    The Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations held a mass casualty training exercise that included a mock dignified transfer May 4, 2016 at Dover Air Force Base, Del. The 3-day exercise tested AFMAO's ability to respond to a mass casualty incident. It is AFMAO's mission and privilege to fulfill our nation's sacred commitment of ensuring dignity, honor and respect to our nation's fallen, as well as care, service and support to their families. (U.S. Air Force photo/Roland Balik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 14:46
    Photo ID: 3081878
    VIRIN: 160504-F-BO262-066
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snapshot: Folded Flag 2016 tests Team Dover's capabilities [Image 1 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Delaware Sen. Tom Carper visits Dover AFB
    Mexican_American War remains arrive in U.S. for DT at DAFB
    Celtic Aire performs at Rehoboth Beach
    Snapshot: Sixteen go off the grid in Special Ops Challenge
    Snapshot: Folded Flag 2016 tests Team Dover's capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    C-17
    Case
    Transfer
    DoD
    Service
    U.S.M.C.
    Dover AFB
    Flight Line
    Joint Training Exercise
    Respect
    U.S. Flag
    Honor
    Remains
    Delaware
    Practice
    Air Mobility Command
    United States Marine Corps
    Mass Casualty Exercise
    U.S. Marine Corps
    U.S. Marine
    Dignified Transfer
    May
    C-17A Globemaster III
    Del
    Public Affairs
    United Sates Army
    United States Air Force
    Exercise
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Airman
    U.S.A.F.
    Dover Air Force Base
    U.S.A.
    DE
    Training
    Dover
    Mass Casualty
    Transfers
    AFMAO
    Carry Team
    Public Affairs Office
    Dignity
    Mass Fatality
    C-17A
    Empty
    HAF
    436th Airlift Wing
    Transfer Case
    2016
    DAFB
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    436th AW
    436 AW
    AFMAO/PA
    Headquarters Air Force
    DT
    Mass Fatality Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT