The Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations held a mass casualty training exercise that included a mock dignified transfer May 4, 2016 at Dover Air Force Base, Del. The 3-day exercise tested AFMAO's ability to respond to a mass casualty incident. It is AFMAO's mission and privilege to fulfill our nation's sacred commitment of ensuring dignity, honor and respect to our nation's fallen, as well as care, service and support to their families. (U.S. Air Force photo/Roland Balik)

Date Taken: 05.04.2016 Date Posted: 12.30.2016 Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US This work, Snapshot: Folded Flag 2016 tests Team Dover's capabilities [Image 1 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.