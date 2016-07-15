(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Celtic Aire performs at Rehoboth Beach [Image 3 of 5]

    Celtic Aire performs at Rehoboth Beach

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2016

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing

    The United States Air Force Band's Celtic Aire performs at the Rehoboth Beach bandstand July 15, 2016, Rehoboth Beach, Del. Celtic Aire is the premier Celtic and folk ensemble of the U.S. Air Force that performed for over an hour as part of the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand Summer Concert Series. The concert was free to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo/Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 14:46
    Photo ID: 3081885
    VIRIN: 160715-F-BO262-456
    Resolution: 4219x2665
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celtic Aire performs at Rehoboth Beach [Image 1 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Delaware Sen. Tom Carper visits Dover AFB
    Mexican_American War remains arrive in U.S. for DT at DAFB
    Snapshot: Sixteen go off the grid in Special Ops Challenge
    Snapshot: Folded Flag 2016 tests Team Dover's capabilities

    Department of Defense
    Delaware
    July
    Celtic Aire
    Del
    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S.A.F.
    Joint Base Andrews
    DE
    Band
    Air Force District of Washington
    Ensemble
    Folk
    Summer Concert Series
    Celtic
    United States Air Force Band
    2016
    Bandstand
    Rehoboth Beach

