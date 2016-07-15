The United States Air Force Band's Celtic Aire performs at the Rehoboth Beach bandstand July 15, 2016, Rehoboth Beach, Del. Celtic Aire is the premier Celtic and folk ensemble of the U.S. Air Force that performed for over an hour as part of the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand Summer Concert Series. The concert was free to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo/Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2016 Date Posted: 12.30.2016 14:46 Photo ID: 3081885 VIRIN: 160715-F-BO262-456 Resolution: 4219x2665 Size: 2.15 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celtic Aire performs at Rehoboth Beach [Image 1 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.