Snapshot: Sixteen go off the grid in Special Ops Challenge

A Special Ops Challenge participant logs one of 10 laps during the 500-meter swim June 14, 2016, at the Oasis Pool on Dover Air Force Base, Del. Sixteen Team Dover members entered the challenge consisting of five events that challenged their speed and stamina. (U.S. Air Force photo/Roland Balik)
