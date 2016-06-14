(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Snapshot: Sixteen go off the grid in Special Ops Challenge

    Snapshot: Sixteen go off the grid in Special Ops Challenge

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2016

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing

    A Special Ops Challenge participant logs one of 10 laps during the 500-meter swim June 14, 2016, at the Oasis Pool on Dover Air Force Base, Del. Sixteen Team Dover members entered the challenge consisting of five events that challenged their speed and stamina. (U.S. Air Force photo/Roland Balik)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 14:46
    Photo ID: 3081880
    VIRIN: 160614-F-BO262-012
    Resolution: 4184x2569
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snapshot: Sixteen go off the grid in Special Ops Challenge [Image 1 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

