BETHANY BEACH, Del.- A Delaware Army National Guard helicopter prepares for take off during Operation Joint Response on July 14, 2016. Operation Joint Response 2016 took place from July 11-15, and included medical teams training on the transport of patients with C-130H aircraft and Blackhawk helicopters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2016 Date Posted: 12.29.2016 08:33 Photo ID: 3079870 VIRIN: 160714-Z-QH128-444 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 3.61 MB Location: BETHANY BEACH, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Joint Response 2016 [Image 1 of 8], by TSgt Gwendolyn Blakley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.