BETHANY BEACH, Del.- A Delaware Army Natioanl Guard BlackHawk helicopter begins to descend for landing as part of Operation Joint Response 2016 on July 14, 2016. Operation Joint Response 2016 took place from July 11-15, and included medical teams training on the transport of patients with C-130H aircraft and Blackhawk helicopters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released).

Date Taken: 07.14.2016 Location: BETHANY BEACH, DE, US This work, Operation Joint Responsse 2016, by TSgt Gwendolyn Blakley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.