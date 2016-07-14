(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation Joint Responsse 2016 [Image 6 of 8]

    Operation Joint Responsse 2016

    BETHANY BEACH, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley 

    166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard

    BETHANY BEACH, Del.- A Delaware Army Natioanl Guard BlackHawk helicopter begins to descend for landing as part of Operation Joint Response 2016 on July 14, 2016. Operation Joint Response 2016 took place from July 11-15, and included medical teams training on the transport of patients with C-130H aircraft and Blackhawk helicopters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 08:32
    Photo ID: 3079856
    VIRIN: 160714-Z-QH128-196
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: BETHANY BEACH, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Joint Responsse 2016 [Image 1 of 8], by TSgt Gwendolyn Blakley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Operation Joint Response 2016
    Operation Joint Response 2016
    Operation Joint Response 2016
    Operation Joint Response 2016
    Operation Joint Response 2016
    Operation Joint Responsse 2016
    Operation Joint Response 2016
    Operation Joint Response 2016

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Delaware National Guard
    Excercise
    Medical Group
    National Guard
    Delaware Air National Guard
    166th Airlift Wing
    Operation Joint Response
    166th Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT