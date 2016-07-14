(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Joint Response 2016 [Image 2 of 8]

    Operation Joint Response 2016

    BETHANY BEACH, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley 

    166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard

    BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Medical staff treat a patient as part of Operation Joint Response 2016 on July 14, 2016. Operation Joint Response 2016 took place from July 11-15, and included medical teams training on the transport of patients with C-130H aircraft and Blackhawk helicopters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 08:33
    Photo ID: 3079869
    VIRIN: 160714-Z-QH128-413
    Resolution: 3264x4928
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: BETHANY BEACH, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Operation Joint Response 2016 [Image 1 of 8], by TSgt Gwendolyn Blakley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Delaware National Guard
    Operation Joint Response
    Delaware Air Natonal Guard
    166th Airlift Wing: 166th Medical Group
    Air National Guard: Joint Exercise

