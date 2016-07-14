BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Exercise participants transport a patient for treatment during a simulated event as part of Operation Joint Response 2016 on July 14, 2016. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released).
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 08:33
|Photo ID:
|3079866
|VIRIN:
|160714-Z-QH128-305
|Resolution:
|3128x3152
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|BETHANY BEACH, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Joint Response 2016 [Image 1 of 8], by TSgt Gwendolyn Blakley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
