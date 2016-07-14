BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Members of the Delaware Natonal Guard and Maryland Air Natoinal Guard treat a patient as part of Operation Joint Response on July 14, 2016. Operation Joint Response 2016 took place from July 11-15, and involved training on patient transport utilizing Blackhawk helicopters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released).
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 08:32
|Photo ID:
|3079853
|VIRIN:
|160714-Z-QH128-148
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|6.43 MB
|Location:
|BETHANY BEACH, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Joint Response 2016 [Image 1 of 8], by TSgt Gwendolyn Blakley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
