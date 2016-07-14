BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Members of the Delaware Natonal Guard and Maryland Air Natoinal Guard treat a patient as part of Operation Joint Response on July 14, 2016. Operation Joint Response 2016 took place from July 11-15, and involved training on patient transport utilizing Blackhawk helicopters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released).

