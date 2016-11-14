Soldiers from the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment and People’s liberation Army cross a bridge they constructed together during the 12th US-China Disaster Management Exchange, November 18, Kunming, Yunnan province, People’s Republic of China. The bridge enabled them to evacuate civilians stranded on an island as part of a fictional earthquake scenario in which the two armies’ were responding as part of the recovery efforts. The annual United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) Security Cooperation event with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is an opportunity to share Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief lessons learned from real world events and enhance U.S. and Chinese disaster management capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Behlin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 17:36 Photo ID: 3079606 VIRIN: 161118-A-RJ696-036 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 4.06 MB Location: CN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., China participate in disaster management exchange [Image 1 of 10], by SSG Michael Behlin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.