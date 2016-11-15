Sgt. Joshua G Brenner, a military police officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, enjoys the farewell dinner with a People’s Liberation Army Soldier on 18 November as part of the 12th US-China Disaster Management Exchange, Kunming, Yunnan province, People’s Republic of China. The annual United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) Security Cooperation event with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is an opportunity to share Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief lessons learned from real world events and enhance U.S. and Chinese disaster management capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Behlin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 17:36 Photo ID: 3079592 VIRIN: 161118-A-RJ696-005 Resolution: 4185x2831 Size: 2.82 MB Location: CN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., China participate in disaster management exchange [Image 1 of 10], by SSG Michael Behlin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.